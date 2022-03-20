Randall S. "Randy" Snader, 72, of Manheim, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at UPMC, Lititz.
He was born in Ephrata to the late J. Ivan and Mildred (Bingeman) Snader and was the husband of Rebecca J. (Shelly) Snader with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
Randy was an active member of Mt. Gretna United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the board and as a Trustee. He was graduate of Ephrata High School and the Maryland Institute College of Art. He was an art teacher for 35 years in the Palmyra Area School District. Randy enjoyed calligraphy and fraktur, which he learned at the Ephrata Cloister. He and his wife had a craft business, Pen & Inc. He loved to travel, especially to Disney.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Kari, wife of Greg Monk, Ginny K. Snader and Wes Yawn, Molly E., wife of Ryan Donough and two grandchildren, Maddox and Madison.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 3 to 4 pm at the Mt. Gretna United Methodist Church, 4th St. & Boehme Ave., Mt. Gretna, followed by a memorial service at 4 pm, with Pastor Michael Remel officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Hopeland United Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Randy's memory may be made to Mt. Gretna UM Church Building Fund, 4th St. & Boehm Ave., Mount Gretna, PA 17064.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
