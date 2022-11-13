Randall E. Morton, 58, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at home.
He was born in Erie to Mary Virginia (Smith) Morton and the late Emory Morton and was the husband of Kristal (Harnish) Morton with whom he shared 32 years of marriage.
He attended Ephrata United Zion Church.
Randy was a network operations technician for Windstream. He loved computers, both building them and testing them. He also enjoyed going for long drives.
In addition to his wife and mother, Randy is survived by three children, Tabitha, wife of Kevin Wolfe, Kasey, wife of John Mares, Chad, husband of Alicia Morton; granddaughters, Scarlett Mares, and due to arrive any day, Rias Wolfe, and a sister, Bonnie Morton, wife of Ray Schrider.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Randy's memory may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC, 27609.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.