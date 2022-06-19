Randall D. Kern, 66, of New Holland, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Nevin and Pauline (Horning) Kern. He was married to his beloved wife, Patricia "Pat" Kern for 32 years.
Randy graduated from Garden Spot High School in 1973, where he played drums in the band. His love for drumming continued through the years. Nothing was safe... including counters, pets, and loved ones. He went on to work for 45 years at CNH in manufacturing, welding, and retired with the title of prototype specialist. Randy enjoyed photography and taking photos of nature, and any hobbies he had at the time. He was an avid racing fan, and self-proclaimed "car guy." Randy's real passion was building and restoring model cars and Hot Wheels. He had his work displayed at many shows including NNL East. He had several of his models featured in Model Car Magazine and Scale Auto Magazine. He was an active member of MAMA and CPMCC model clubs. Randy loved his dogs and granddogs. He adored his retirement companion, pug Chumley. In his later years, he really enjoyed being a grandfather. He shared and passed on his love of all things cars to his grandson Maxx. Randy was fully enjoying retirement. He spent his days outside, loved doing word puzzles, constantly whistling, listening to music, reading, and enjoying time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Nick Kern, Natalie Francis (John), and Lauran Bloomer (Rob), grandchildren, Camie Francis, Maxx Bloomer and Maeve Bloomer, siblings, Dennis Kern (Barbara), Sandy Witzke (Russ), Wendy Pfaffman (Rich), Debby Myers (Edwin "Chip"), and Jerome Kern. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Terry Spitler.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10am to 12:30pm at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Randy's name to the High Rollers Club - HRC. An organization raising funds to provide wheelchairs to special needs pups. www.highrollersclubhrc.com
Please visit Randy's Memorial Page at