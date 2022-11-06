Randall B. Platon, 27, of Costa Mesa, CA and formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home October 25, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Dr. Randall H. and Kristine N. (Enright) Platon.
Randall graduated from Hempfield High School, class of 2013 and California State University-Fullerton, class of 2022. His athleticism and constant time in the gym, led him to a career he loved, helping others through physical therapy.
He will be fondly remembered for always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. His infectious smile attracted people to him, and he wanted to share his happiness with others. He wanted everyone to have a good time. Randall enjoyed all sports and coached girls' soccer while living in CA. In his free time, he could be found swimming, surfing, or skiing with his family. He was a die-hard Notre Dame and Philadelphia Phillies fan.
His spirit will live on in all those who knew and loved him. He will be sorely missed by his parents; the love of his life, Caressa Prescott and her children, Luca & Leo; siblings, John F. Enright, husband of Danielle of Lititz, Kristopher Platon, Natalie Platon, and Alexander Platon, all of Lancaster; nieces and nephews, Breanna, Aubree, Chelsie, John-John, and Kenadi; aunts and uncles, Richard & Linda Riva, Dustin & Victoria Carl, John Enright IV and wife Vicki, Brian & Tina Platon and Donald Platon; cousins, Richard, Will, Sheridan, Christopher, Andrew and Anthony; as well as his best friends, Benjamin Stotsky, Drew Myers, Tommy Brady, and Kyle Roth. Randall was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents, John F. Enright III & Lorraine and paternal grandparents, Bernard A. & Ann Platon.
The family will welcome guests from 5 PM 7 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, with Fr. Peter Hahn as Celebrant. The family will welcome guests at the church from 10 AM until the time of Mass.
