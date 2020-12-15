Ramona V. Leonard, age 92, of Christiana, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Loron W. "Bud" Leonard, Sr. Born in Towanda, PA, she was the daughter of the late Viola Vanderpool. She had worked at the former Frank Ix and Sons in New Holland. She enjoyed Bingo, yard saling, playing the slots at casinos, NASCAR, the Steelers, sewing, and her fur cat Lovey. Most of all she enjoyed time with her family.
She is survived by 4 children: Carol Dyer of Atglen, Wayne (Connie) Coolbaugh of New Providence, Steve Leonard of Pequea, Gloria Estrada of State College, 10 grandchildren: Debbie Dyer Sampson, Lori Dyer (James) Young, John (Connie) Dyer, Bob Dyer, Christine Dyer (Jon) Webster, Aaron Leonard, Stephanie Roach, Christopher, Jen and Gregory Coolbaugh, 7 great-grandchildren: Courtney (Chad) Ebling, Colton Young, Emily, Jorja, Molly Dyer, Major, Trent Webster, and 3 great-great-grandchildren: Averie, Tristan and Claire Ebling. She was preceded in death by 1 son, Dave Leonard, and a sister, Ella Mae Pautz.
A graveside service will take place at Glen Run Cemetery, Lantz Road, Atglen, on Friday, December 18, at 2:30 p.m. with Allen Umble officiating. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »