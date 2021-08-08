Ramona C. Harnish

Ramona C. "Mona" Harnish, 63, of Washington Boro, returned home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She passed away suddenly, yet comfortably, at home in her favorite chair. She was born in Fort Stockton, TX, daughter of the late Nicholas and Guadalupe Ruiz Cruz. Ramona graduated with a degree in Cosmetology from Odessa College, and with that she worked at various salons across Texas. After retiring from cosmetology, she continued practicing her craft for family and friends. She also embraced her entrepreneurial spirit as owner and operator of Mona's Cookie Company. She enjoyed baking, planning events (especially holiday celebrations), cooking and barbecuing for family and friends. Mona enjoyed good conversations, laughter and food. She would frequently dine out with those close to her at her favorite restaurants, which were Olive Garden, the Dragon Buffet and Texas Roadhouse. Her infectious laugh, loving heart and endless generosity will be forever remembered and cherished by all that knew her.
Mona is survived by her husband of 16 years, Les Harnish. Her two children: Rai Adams and Misty Adams. Six grandchildren: Cassidi Nicole, Elijah Daniel, Lily Brianne, Micah Rai, Aiden Liam Adams and Kapri Paige Burkhart. She is also survived by her uncle: Alonzo Martinez. Siblings: Maria and Michael Bourassa; Juanita Delgado; Martha Holguin; Matthew Martinez; Mark Martinez; Vicki and Shawn Jacobs; and Manuel and Maria Cruz. Along with nine nieces and nephews.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. The Viewing will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The Family requests that all who attend not wear black, as Ramona loved vibrant, beautiful colors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com