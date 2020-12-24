Ramon J. Stief, 87, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Helen L. (Leinig) and Fred Stief. Ramon enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a proud veteran. Prior to retirement, he worked as a general supervisor at RCA and the transportation manager for Kerr Glass. He enjoyed listening to music, photography, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
In addition to his wife, Natalie (Schoettle) he is survived by his children: Melanie J. Will (Jay Hiester), Michael R. (Monique Alene Stief), Kathryn M. Rickenbach, Roger T. (Donna Nicholson Stief) and Gregory F. (Kristin Cummings Stief); grandchildren: Justin Will (Elya), Lindsay Will Hershey (Jason), Megan Graupensperger (Kurt), Jordan Stief, Madison Stief, Loghan Stief and Kara Rickenbach; great-grandchildren: Regan Graupensperger, McKinley Graupensperger and Lincoln Hershey. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jack Nicholson and brother, Fred.
A Private Interment will be held at 11AM, December 28, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Xavier High School, 600 W. North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH 45224.
