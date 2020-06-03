Ralph W. "Bill" Gossert, 81, formerly of Narvon, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Keystone Villa, Ephrata. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Jane (Elmer) Gossert.
Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Harry and June (Brandt) Gossert.
Bill was a production worker at Rutt Kitchens for many years. He attended Twin Valley Bible Chapel and was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Vickie Brubaker, Narvon, Gail married to Chris Shirk, Narvon, and Vance Gossert, New Holland, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 11 step great-grandchildren, five siblings: Harry Gossert, Arthur "Tom" Gossert, Judy Schultz, Shirley Sauders, Arlene Wise.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Shirk and two sisters, Polly Gossert and Caroline "Dolly" Bills.
Funeral services will be private due to the current pandemic. Burial will be in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L St. NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.groffeckenroth.com.
