Ralph T. Lausch

Ralph T. "Ted" Lausch, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Ralph H. and Bernice Brubaker Lausch. Ted was the loving husband of Sherrill Eckman Lausch and they were together for 35 years. He retired as the quality control manager for the Manheim Auto Auction. Ted attended the Worship Center, Lancaster and he proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are seven children: Jason Miks husband of Trenton Truitt of New York, Jaime wife of Simon Stapley of England, Rebecca wife of William Watt of Manheim, Jamie husband of Carisa Strayer of Maryland, Wendy Onda of Lititz, Sherry wife of Jay Horner of Lancaster and Jack Witmer of Lancaster, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three sisters; Gerry Geib of Manheim, Jackie Walls and Suzie Lausch of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a sister, Josie Lewis.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ted's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ted's memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
