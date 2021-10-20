Ralph S. Wiest, 92, died on October 17, 2021, at his Ephrata home. Ralph was the son of the late Samuel L. and Carrie (Steely) Wiest, Ephrata and husband of 65 years to Fay E. (Garner) Wiest.
Ralph graduated from Ephrata High School in 1946. After completing high school, he joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War. When he returned to Ephrata, he worked in the family poultry business and drove school buses. He retired as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, Ephrata. After his retirement, he became a part-time employee of Stradling Funeral Homes.
He is survived by two daughters, Debra L. Weit, Ephrata and Diane J., wife of Jeffrey L. Futer, Hummelstown. A grandson, Derek A. Weit, fiancé of Laura Livigne, York and two granddaughters, Amanda J., wife of Aaron J. Krause, Leola; Jaclyn M., wife of Nathan D. Zimmerman, Lititz and two step grandchildren, Courtney L. Futer and Philip J. Futer, both of South Carolina.
Ralph is also survived by a sister, Erma J. Smith, Ephrata along with nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Lemon S. Wiest.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ralph’s memory can be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or at https://www.hospiceconnect.org/memorial.
