Ralph S. Kreamer, Jr.

Well known Willow Valley Retirement Community resident Ralph Kreamer, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 21, 2020. He passed away peacefully at the Glen. Ralph was quite active within the WV communities where he served as a member of the Resident Council, a Sunday Versper coordinator and worship leader, and as the Roving Reporter for the Manor's monthly publication, The Resident Voice.
Prior to his residence in Lancaster County, Ralph and Barbara, his loving wife of 58 years, lived in Melbourne, FL for nine years. He was also active in civic and church communities, serving as lay chaplain to the Health First Hospital Auxiliary, lay leader in his and Barbara's church, a member of the Brevard County Infrastructure Committee, and the City of Melbourne Code Enforcement Board.
In 1989, he retired after 25 years of service as a federal programs coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Education in Harrisburg. In his earlier years with the PDE, Ralph served as the television coordinator and educational writer. In this capacity, he received several national awards for describing innovative instructional programs.
A native of Jim Thorpe, he began his career as a feature writer for 10 years with the Allentown Call-Chronicle Newspapers and later as the public service director for Blue Ridge Broadcasters where he helped pioneer local cable telecasting. Active in the county and the community, he served as chairman of Carbon County Tourist Promotion Agency, a member of the county's Planning Commission, and served on several other public service boards and headed several county charitable fund drives. He is still remembered in that area as the author of a weekly historical series, Carbon County Panorama, which ran for six consecutive years in the Sunday newspaper dealing with the northern Lehigh Valley and southern anthracite region. Also active in the realm of land preservation and conservation, in 1963 Ralph was awarded the top state award by the Keystone Chapter of the Soil Conservation Society of America for his contributions in promoting that cause in print, lectures and on television. He was instrumental in establishing the Youth Forestry Camp at Hickory Run State Park for delinquent offenders. And in that capacity, he served two appointments by Govs. Scranton and Shapp as a member of the Board of the Eastern Youth Development Centers. He also served for five years as a sergeant in the Pennsylvania National Guard military police unit stationed in the Lehighton Armory.
Ralph was a 1946 graduate of the old East Mauch Chunk High School (now Jim Thorpe); attended Muhlenberg College, earned a B.S. degree from Pennsylvania State University in Public Policy Administration; and an M.S. in educational administration from Temple University.
His greatest joy was his family and the times spent together. Ralph is survived by his wife, Barbara (Knepper) formerly of Tamaqua; four sons: David L. Kreamer (Georgia), Gary R. Kreamer (Sharon), Gary L. Kreamer (Pam) and Dr. Steven Kreamer (Kim); son-in-law: Les Goss (Sandy); three daughters: Barbara A. Clark (Melvin), Beth Ann Fauth (Jim), and Babette Barron (Tom). Grandchildren: Michelle Vetter, Mandy Terry, Jennifer Brown, Jamie Macon, Matthew Goss, Jason Fossleman, Tyler Washburn, and Andy Kreamer; Great-grandchildren: Sophia Vetter, Jahquan, Alyssa and Zayan'Ne Terry, Maia, Ava and Ella Brown, Armell and Aliyah Macon, Piper and Parker Fosselman and Ashleigh Goss. He was preceded in death by one daughter: Debra J. Goss (Kreamer).
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. At Ralph's request, there will be no public viewing. Interment will be private at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to clauserfh.com.
