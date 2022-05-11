Ralph R. Mathiot, Jr., 100, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ralph R., Sr. and Edith (Rettew) Mathiot. Ralph was the loving husband of the late Dorothy J. (May) Mathiot, and they shared 69 years of marriage at the time of her passing in May, 2012.
Ralph graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School with the Class of 1941. He entered the U.S. Army in August of 1942 and honorably served his country during WWII with the Medical Section 1325th Service Command Unit. Following his discharge, he worked for the former Hamilton Watch Company in the Gear Cutting Department, from where he retired as a supervisor following more than 35 years of service. A gifted woodworker, he carved decoys and toy trucks. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and spending time at his hunting camp in Potter County.
Ralph is survived by two sons, Ralph R. Mathiot, III and his companion Lorna Herb, and Scott Mathiot and his wife Donna, as well as his grandson, Christopher Mathiot, all of Lancaster. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Mathiot, and his sister, Shirley Bouder.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Evergreen Estates Retirement Community for the care and kindness given to Ralph while he was a resident there.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services with military honors which will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Ralph's memory be made to Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com