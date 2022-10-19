Ralph R. Heiser, 71, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Ephrata to the late Harry G. and Elsie W. (Gockley) Heiser and was the husband of the late Kathy Sue (Weachter) Heiser who passed away March 2021.
Ralph worked in the samples department for Armstrong Flooring, Inc, for 25 years before retiring. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time at the cabin, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting Knoebels.
Ralph is survived by his granddaughter, Ella Marlene Heiser; a sister, Edith A. Garman, and a brother, Leonard "Lenny" Heiser, husband of Nancy Wingingroth.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ralph Heiser, Jr. and five siblings, Elsie Mae Cassler, Warren Eugene Heiser, Harold Heiser, Lester Samuel Heiser, Carl Cenneth Heiser.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 3:00 PM at the Millport Union Cemetery, 820 Log Cabin Road, Leola, with Pastor Jeffrey Martin officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
