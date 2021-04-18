Ralph R. Heffley, 89, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his home at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, PA. Born in Mastersonville, PA, he was the son of the late Miles J. and Fannie Shearer Heffley. He was the husband of the late Ruth R. Wenger Heffley for 62 years prior to her passing in 2014.
Ralph was a member of the former Mastersonville Brethren in Christ Church and attended Chiques Church where he sang with the choir and men's chorus. He also sang tenor with the former Manheim Area Chorus and Moments of Glad Tidings. Prior to retiring from the shipping department in 1995, he was employed by Mount Joy Wire Corp., for 24 years. During World War II, he served in 1-W Service for two years at Byberry State Hospital in Philadelphia. He was also an active member of the Mastersonville Volunteer Fire Company.
He is survived by two sons, James R., husband of Susan J. Gochenauer Heffley, of New Providence, David L., husband of Charlotte A. Smith Heffley, of Manheim; and leaves a legacy and patriarchy with seven grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son Timothy M. Heffley, a stillborn son Bobby Eugene and two siblings, Melvin S. Heffley and Norma Gallagher.
The family would like to express gratitude for the care Dad received to all of the Pleasant View Communities staff.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545 with Michael S. Hess and Randy Hosler officiating. Interment will be in Mastersonville Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Guests are invited to a luncheon at Chiques Church following the interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of Chiques Church or to Mastersonville Volunteer Fire Company, 2121 Meadow View Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the funeral beginning Friday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.