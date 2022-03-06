Ralph R. Daveler, 76, of Lancaster, died Monday, March 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ralph and Katherine Ricker Daveler. He was the husband of Stephanie (Barton) Daveler, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage in January.
Ralph worked for PPL for 41 years as a system operator.
He was a skilled craftsman, who was excited to tackle home enhancement projects. He also enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach and trips to New York City.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Ralph Daveler, Jr., husband of Melinda and two grandchildren, Cassondra and Luke of Hazleton, PA, and a brother, John of Willow Street, PA.
A Celebration of Ralph's life will be held at The Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet guests following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests the memorials be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 505 N. Parkway, Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38103.
