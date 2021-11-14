Ralph N. Waltman, Jr., 63, of West Hempfield Township, passed away following a short illness on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Tracy Lynn Waltman, to whom he was married for 31 years before she passed away on September 23, 2008. He was born in Lancaster, son of Ralph N., Sr. and Audrey H. Waltman, Lancaster. Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1976 to 1979. After serving in the army, he worked as a carpenter for 35 years and then opened a stand at Saturday's Market called "Pappys Junkyard". When Saturday's Market closed, he moved his stand to Root's Market. Ralph enjoyed traveling, going to auctions to find antiques, attending local wrestling events, riding motorcycles and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his parents, his daughters: Christina (Stephen) Shuman and Heather Waltman-Gibson. His grandchildren: Victoria; Alicea; Danielle; Lillyan; Karter and great-grandson: Logan. One brother: Scott Waltman and sisters: Carol Mummaw and Maryann Gompper, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his son: Michael Waltman II and one brother Michael Waltman.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: The Purple Heart Foundation, PO Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
