Ralph N. Bender, 89, of Harrisburg, PA, entered fully into the presence of the Lord at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 25, 2021. Born March 3, 1932, in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Jacob and Ada (White) Bender.
He is survived by the love of his life of 68 years, Lois Clymer Bender; 6 children, LuAnne (Rudy) Long, Roy (RuthAnn), Lori (Howard) Brown, Ron (Lori), Lonna (Duane) Zimmerman, and Lynnette (Michael) Parr. Ralph was "Papaw" to 22 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his 2 brothers, J. Warren "Jim" and Lloyd.
Ralph was a retired farmer, truck driver, and pastor in northern PA. He was a man of faith who mentored many and was an encourager to even more. He was active in the Morris Run, PA community and in his retirement years, he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Wycliffe Bible Translators in Florida, and SOOP in New Mexico. Ralph and Lois most recently settled in Harrisburg, PA where they were members at Steelton Mennonite Church. His family is very appreciative for the numerous caregivers who doted on Ralph and Compassus Hospice Services.
A private burial will be held at Shope's Mennonite Cemetery, Highspire, PA. A celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 10AM, at Slate Hill Mennonite Church, 1352 Slate Hill Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. The family will receive guests from 9AM-10AM.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.
A living tribute »