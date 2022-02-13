Ralph M. Wagner, Sr., 92 of Maytown, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living. Born in Maytown, he was the son of the late Harold and Anna (Heigel) Wagner. He is survived by his wife of 67 wonderful years, Orpha L. (Alleman) Wagner.
Ralph was a proud but humble Army veteran who served during the Korea War. He went on to work at Olmstead Air Force Base in Middletown until its closing then transferred to the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot until retiring after 42 years of service. He was a passionate lifelong golfer, but greater than his love for golf was his love for his wife and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Ralph M. Wagner II, husband of Sharon of Weedville, and Elaine M. Wagner, companion of Paul Meshey of Elizabethtown, four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two siblings, Harold "Jake" Wagner and Nancy Becker. He was predeceased by three siblings, Robert Wagner, Ruth Gomboc, and Lester Ebersole.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Mount Tunnel Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, www. PAWoundedWarriors.org
