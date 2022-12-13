Ralph M. Snyder, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. Ralph was born in Rheems, Lancaster County on March 9, 1930, son of Jacob S. Snyder and Martha (Myers) Snyder. Ralph grew up in Rheems, attending Rheems Grammar School until the family moved to Mount Joy in 1941. He attended East Donegal High School in Maytown until leaving after the eighth grade to work for his father. He married his wife, C. Lucina Myers of Mount Joy in July, 1954 and they were together for 67 years.
Ralph served in the United States Army in Korea, from 1951 to 1953. He was assigned to the 6th helicopter company, where he learned helicopter mechanics, eventually working in the parts depot.
After learning auto mechanics and body repair from his father at Snyder's Garage, he and his brother Roy, opened Snyder Brothers Antique & Classic Auto Restoration in Mount Joy in 1966. There Ralph did body work and painting while Roy did the mechanical work. In 1977 the brothers dissolved the partnership and Ralph continued on with the restoration business. He was a true craftsman, able to transform a rusty piece of junk into a beautiful piece of automotive art. He did all of his own work including engine rebuilding, body work, welding, painting, and upholstery. He was a perfectionist, never overlooking the smallest detail, which was reflected in his customers' cars receiving many first-place awards across the country.
Ralph was an active member of the Mount Joy Church of God. He served on the Church Council and in the Sunday School Department for many years. He was also a member of the senior choir. He served on the building committee, able to see the completion of the new sanctuary in 2005, which was his wish for many years. He had great love and concern for his many friends and family whom he prayed for every day.
Ralph is survived by a son, Joseph Snyder of Shippensburg, a son, Benjamin Snyder of Mount Joy, married to Jolene (Lindemuth) Snyder, and a daughter, Grace Julian of Washington Boro, married to Michael. He is also survived by a brother, Jacob Snyder of Florida, and five grandchildren: Ethan Snyder, Rachel (Snyder) Kalinowski, and Abigail, Matthew, and Elijah Julian. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy (March 2022), and his brother Roy. Ralph will be lovingly missed by his family and friends.
Interment will be private with the family at the Camp Hill Cemetery, Mount Joy. A memorial service honoring Ralph's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maytown Church of God Building Fund, 14 West Elizabeth Street, Maytown, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com