Ralph M. Meckley, 93, of Denver, PA, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on January 11, 2022.
He was a life-long resident of Denver, son to late Barton and Katie (Musser) Meckley and preceded in death by his 7 brothers and sisters.
Ralph was a veteran in the U.S. Army and married to his wife, Arlene (Carvell), for 61 years. Together they had three children: Brenda Miller (Rick), Linda Meckley, and Karen Sweigart (Bruce). Ralph was enamored with his five grandchildren who provided him immense joy, and later his 7 great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 659 South 4th St., Denver, PA 17517.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph’s name to Hospice of Lancaster County, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to St. John’s United Church of Christ at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.