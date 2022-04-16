Ralph M. Hostetter, 92, of Brethren Village, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Raymond and Nora (Ibach). Ralph was the devoted and loving husband of Verna Mae (Witmer) Hostetter who passed away on April 26, 2020.
For many years Ralph worked alongside his wife on the family farm. They owned and operated Elm Tree Acres Dairy and The Terrace Restaurant and were grateful to receive the Century Farm Award. They enjoyed spending their winters in Bradenton, Florida, traveling with friends and family and many trips to Hemlock Haven cabin.
Ralph was a member of Florin Church of the Brethren and enjoyed assisting where needed with church building projects, ushering, Sunday School and hosting church events at their farm or home. He valued and enjoyed farming, going to local sales, estate sales in Florida, fishing with his buddies, playing card games and especially eating ice cream. The last two years he missed Verna very much and when you'd visit you would find him in front of a puzzle.
Ralph will be greatly missed by his three children: Jeffrey (Christine Wolgemuth) Hostetter, of Mount Joy, Randy (Carolyn Madeira) Hostetter, of Manheim, and Wendy Hostetter Rowley, of Manheim, his five grandchildren: Marc (Kim) Hostetter, Colette Hostetter, Lauren (Jared) Neff, Matthew (Natasha) Rowley, Blake Rowley, and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death is their son James Hostetter, a brother, Joseph Hostetter and three sisters Dorothy Kauffman, Kathryn Gantz and Eleanor Kreider. He is survived by a brother Donald Hostetter and sister Ruth Hollinger.
A memorial service honoring both Ralph and Verna's life will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave, Mount Joy, PA 17552 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florin Church of the Brethren (address above) or Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com