Ralph M. Dampman, 79, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2022, in his Alsace Township residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Betty J. (Warner) Dampman. Born in Lancaster, but raised in Morgantown, he was a son of the late John and Alice (Leininger) Dampman.
Ralph was the first class graduating from Twin Valley High School. He also attended Reading Area Community College.
Family and faith were most important to Ralph and some of his other passions included hunting, fishing, and serving in his church. Ralph instilled his love of hunting and fishing in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He regularly made trips to Wyoming to hunt with his sons, Ralph and Barry, as well as his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing with his friends and family in Tennessee and Pennsylvania. Ralph was devoted to his church. He spent countless hours repairing, revitalizing, and worshiping at his church, Gospel Tabernacle.
With the help of his wife and friends in 1986, he proudly founded and served for the Good News Outreach Ministry Food Bank. He began his career at Grace Mines as a millwright at the age of 17 where he served on the safety committee. The next 30+ years he spent working for Bethlehem Steel as a class A mechanic and until retirement, he worked at Red Hill Plumbing where he made lifelong friends, Emmanuel and Levi Fisher.
For Ralph and Betty's retirement years, they made the decision to move to Tennessee where they made lots of new friends and connected with their congregation at Church of God at the Union Assembly. When Ralph was not working at or hunting, he loved spending time with his family. His favorite thing to do with his grandchildren was to spoil their dinner with ice cream while his wife Betty was in the kitchen cooking. Ralph will always be remembered by his selfless acts of kindness to all in need, while expecting nothing in return. Ralph was a devoted Christian and made it his life's purpose to spread the Gospel to his family, friends, and all who needed to hear.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children: Ralph (Lenora) Dampman, Barry (Mona) Dampman, all of Wyoming, Daphne Dampman, Wyomissing, Bonita Campbell, (Mark Glaeser), both of Temple, Tracy Krieder, (Mandi Crockett), both of Tennessee and Dawn Kruis, (Jim), Leola. Ten grandchildren: Amber, Camlyn, Craig, Chris, Chelsea, Blake, Gabrielle, Meghann, Conner and Trevor; nine great-grandchildren; and four siblings: Jacqueline Demediuk, Glenmore, John Dampman, Wyoming, and Edwin Hertzler, FL.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Ann (Demko) Dampman in 1976 and his sister, Florence Ranck.
Services will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Gospel Tabernacle Church, 895 Red Hill Rd., Narvon, PA 17555 with burial to follow at the adjoining cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Flowers are welcome or contributions in Ralph's memory be made to the Gospel Tabernacle Church, at the above address. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Temple is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
A living tribute »