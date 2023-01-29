Ralph L. Myers, 89, of Quarryville, formerly of Salunga, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 after a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Colley) Eschbach Myers, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage.
Born in West Hempfield Township, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Dorothy H. (Siegrist) Myers.
Ralph was a graduate of Hempfield High School, class of 1951. He attended Franklin & Marshall College, where he traveled extensively and was active in the Glee Club. Ralph was a proud veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He went on to be the fourth generation to work in his family's business, Myers Brothers Drilling Contractors, Inc., retiring in 2010 as president with 55 years of service.
One evening in 1984 Ralph happened to be at Loxley's Restaurant when he met a woman that he took great interest in, Joan Colley Eschbach. Joan took an interest in Ralph as well, leading to their marriage in 1985. Ralph relocated to Quarryville and quickly became part of the community. He became a member of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, class of 1987, and he greatly enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie of the members. He also was a mason, with memberships in the Ashara-Casiphia Lodge #551 F.&A.M. of Mount Joy, the Lodge of Perfection Valley of Lancaster, the Zembo Temple, Lancaster County Shrine Club, and he was a 32nd Degree Mason in the Harrisburg Consistory. In addition, he was a life member of Chiques United Methodist Church where he served on the board and sang in the choir, a volunteer fireman with what is now Hempfield Fire Department, and a member of the American Legion Post 185 in Mount Joy. Having a good singing voice, Ralph enjoyed singing in weddings over the years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting trap, and spending time at his cabin in Sullivan County. Ralph made an effort to attend his grandchildren's sporting events and took pleasure in watching his great-grandchildren play in the family pool. He was a life-long fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and, in his later years, Duke Basketball.
In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by his sons, Michael Myers, of Florida, and Douglas (Terri) Myers, of Mount Joy; a daughter, Jill (Thomas) Eckman, of Elizabethtown; a brother, Ron (Georgia) Myers, of Mount Joy; a stepdaughter, Marion (Ron) Brooks, of New Providence; stepsons, Alan (Susan) Eschbach, of Chesapeake, VA, and Edward (Tina) Eschbach, of Willow Street; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Myers Himmelberger, of Landisville. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Myers, and his first wife, Doris (Linton) Myers.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. on Monday, January 30, at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 227 West Fourth Street, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a Masonic Service at 7:45 p.m. A viewing will also be held prior to the service on Tuesday, January 31, at Wesley Church from 10 a.m. 11 a.m.
Interment will immediately follow the service at Quarryville Cemetery.
The Myers and Eschbach families wish to extend a heartfelt thanks to all those who helped care for and spend time with Ralph while he battled with his health conditions.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394, or online at https://lovetotherescue.org.
