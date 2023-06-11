Ralph L. Lehman III, 81, of Elizabethtown passed away peacefully on June 3, 2023, at the Masonic Village Evergreen Unit. Born in Elizabethville, PA, he was the son of Ralph L. Lehman, Jr. and Jean (Miller) Lehman. He was a graduate of Upper Dauphin High School, Lebanon Valley College and University of Michigan School of Music.
An Instrumental music teacher for 40 years, Ralph spent 18 years with Warwick School District followed by 22 years affiliated with Lancaster Catholic High School Marching Band, serving as the musical arranger and woodwind instructor. He also served as a private lesson teacher in the Catholic grade schools for 15 of those years. Ralph was a professional bassoonist and clarinetist, composer and arranger. He was a member of the Allegro Chamber Orchestra of Lancaster for over 20 years and a participant of the Franklin and Marshall College woodwind ensemble for about 35 years.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy (Gisler) Lehman and their two children: Julie Dawson of Harrisburg and Anthony Lehman of Webster, NY, a granddaughter Joy Dawson of Harrisburg and a granddaughter Sarah Safura of Webster, NY.
At Ralph's request there will be no memorial service. If you wish to honor Ralph's memory, donations can be made to Northwest EMS-Elizabethtown or Masonic Village Hospice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory.
