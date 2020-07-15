Ralph K. Emswiler, 60, of Mount Joy, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11, 2020 while living life to the fullest in Lewes, DE. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Joan Segesser of Marietta and the late Marlin G. Emswiler. Ralph was the loving husband of Donna (Rogers) Emswiler.
Ralph proudly served and retired from the United States Army as a decorated Staff Sergeant. He was currently employed at Exelon – Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station. He enjoyed: surf fishing, hunting/archery, kayaking, beach days, family gatherings, and elaborately escaping household chores. Ralph will always be remembered for his strong and decisive yet compassionate and loving demeanor. He will truly be missed.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Donna, are children: Kyle Emswiler of York, Eric Mirtaghavi loving companion of Melanie Schneider of Mount Joy, and Ashley Aumueller, wife of Timothy of Farmingdale, NJ; three grandchildren; Emma, Roman, and Sadie Aumueller; a sister, Debie Droege, wife of Lenny of Marietta; niece, Holly Hess of Mount Joy and daughter, Zoe; and nephew, Justin Hess, husband of Brianna of Marietta and daughter, Danielle.
A funeral service honoring Ralph's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 5 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service for a viewing from 4 PM to 5 PM. PLEASE NOTE: COVID 19 protocols will require all attendees to wear a mask. ALSO, visitors not planning to attend the service, please come to visit early. Military Interment will be at Mount Joy Cemetery, Terrace Road, Mount Joy on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you honor Ralph by sharing your memories. To send an online condolence, please visi:t www.sheetzfuneralhome.com