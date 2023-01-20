Ralph H. Stoltzfus, 98, of Lititz, went home to the loving arms of his Savior on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Landis Homes. Having been wheelchair bound late in life, we rejoice he can now run and jump praising God!
He was born in Morgantown to the late Stephen and Sadie (Kurtz) Stoltzfus and was the husband of Marian (Bollinger) Stoltzfus with whom he would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on February 28th.
Ralph took great pride in being a "Seagoing Cowboy" who at 21 years old provided care to animals during a transatlantic trip that provided livestock to Europeans following WWII. He enjoyed flying private aircraft, a dream since the 5th grade. He was a mechanic, a farmer and later a dairy equipment salesman. His love of the soil lives on through his children and grandchildren.
Ralph attended Calvary Church, Lancaster, and enjoyed reading his Bible, with Revelation being a favorite.
In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by three children, Connie, wife of Ken Meyer of Lititz, Philip B., husband of Lori of Brownstown, and Lori, wife of John Beiler of Lancaster; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and a sister, Mae Shreiner of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Emery, Clarence, and Leroy Stoltzfus.
We would like to thank the skilled staff at Landis Homes for the kind, tender care for Ralph and Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster for their talented support.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM, with Pastor Ric Joline officiating.
Interment will take place at Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »