Ralph H. Stamm, 88, of Denver, PA died on December 22, 2022 at home. He was the widower of Jeanette A. (Snyder) Stamm, who died January 17, 1972 and Carol J. (Noll) Stamm, who died December 3, 1991. Born November 13, 1934, in Pricetown, PA, he was the son of the late John H. Stamm, Sr. and Verna (Manwiller) Stamm Kisling and stepson of Cyranious Kisling. Ralph was a 1952 graduate of Wilson High School and attended the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School.
Ralph played the trumpet in high school, played in some dance bands locally, and had a band during his Army service in Korea. He also played in the Sunday school orchestra.
He was a member of the West Lawn United Methodist Church. Ralph was employed by Molly Fasteners Division of Black & Decker and Harold E. Smith Co. in Lancaster before retiring. He was a member and past president of the Reading Purchasing Management Association. He served in the U.S. Army from November 1954 to November 1957.
Ralph liked working on his Camaros. Most of all he liked traveling around the country showing his Camaros. He also loved watching sports on TV.
Surviving are three sons; Rodney W., Sr., of West Lawn, Walter R., husband of Karen of Eucha, OK, Ralph D., husband of Stephanie of Blandon. One daughter, Cynthia M. Stamm-Saylor, wife of John R. of Ephrata. In addition, there are eight grandchildren, Rodney W. Stamm, Jr., Katie Spisak, Ashley Stamm, Alex Stamm, Joshua Wise, Zachary Stamm, Amanda Albright, and Jacob Wise. Great-grandsons, Chaz and Zane Spisak and Landon Scott. Three great-granddaughters, Isabelle Coleman, Skyler Stamm, and Rylee Spisak. Also surviving are three siblings, John H. Stamm, Sharon Stamm, and Nancy Stamm, all of Fort Pierce, FL. In addition to his wives, Ralph is preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Sandiago.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Bean Funeral Homes, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Reverend Mike Snedeker to officiate. The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, January 7th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in Bean Funeral Homes, Sinking Spring. Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Bean Funeral Homes, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
