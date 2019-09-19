Ralph H. Shingle, Jr., admired and adored by many, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, friends, and beloved dog Peggy. Ralph was one-of-a-kind. He possessed a mischievous sense of humor and loved making others laugh. Ralph enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. He served as a medic and attained the rank of sergeant. Ralph was also a skilled horseman who rode for the King Ranch. He worked in the steel industry at both Allegheny and Lukens Steel. A lifelong resident of the area, Ralph loved the countryside, John Wayne and working with his Arabian horses. Ralph's life was colorful and he always made the most of every day. Ralph was preceded in death by daughters Susan and Lara and wife Lillyanne (Geiger.) Ralph is survived by his loving wife Susan (Sarvis), son Scott, and Susan's children Sue, Brian, Pete, Jim and Christopher.
Funeral service will take place at Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, PA, on Thursday, September 19th at 6 p.m. with a viewing time from 5 p.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com