Ralph H. Paine

Ralph Hershey Paine passed away on June 16, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim at the age of 94. He would have been 95 in August, and he and his wife, G. Eleanor Paine would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August. Ralph was the son of the late Ralph W. and Mae H. Paine.
Ralph was born in Lebanon County. He graduated from Cornwall High School, now Cedar Crest. He served in the U.S. Army in Okinawa during the Korean War. After his tour of duty, he went to Franklin & Marshall, earning a bachelor's degree. Ralph taught math in the Manheim Central School District, primarily at the Jr. High School. He attended St. Paul's UCC in Manheim where he served several terms on the Consistory and sang in the Chancel Choir. Ralph held many different jobs. While teaching, he also worked part time at the U.S. Post Office, and ran an insurance business. In addition, he refereed basketball and soccer and umpired baseball and softball. Ralph was an athlete himself, playing soccer at F&M even though he only started college eight years after high school. He played baseball and softball until he was 80 years old. Ralph also loved bowling, participating in the National Bowling Tournament 35 straight years. This was a vacation time, and he and his wife were in 48 states traveling to the Tournaments. During the summer while he was teaching and after retirement, he worked at the Manheim Auto Auction. He picked up woodworking around that time and spent many happy hours in the wood shop at Pleasant View.
In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by four children: Becky Ward, wife of Timothy of Lebanon; Ronald L. husband of Dorothy, Old Lyme, Connecticut; Bonnie Kleinhans, wife of Michael, Mount Joy and Beverly Geib, wife of Ray, Lititz. He has eight grandchildren: Amanda Martin, wife of Curvin, Tara Newhouse, wife of Bradley, Jordan Kleinhans, fiancé of Bethany Zrucky, Lauren Groff, wife of Houston, Kelsey Ramer, wife of Justin, Jessica Feldmann, wife of John, Emily Paine and Jeffrey Paine. Ralph also has 14 great grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by a sister, Diane Hamerly, Cranberry Township, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ralph's Funeral Service at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 50 North Main Street, Manheim on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
