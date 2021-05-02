Ralph H. Engle, Jr.

Ralph H. Engle, Jr. 83, of Mount Joy passed away on April 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Ralph H. Sr., and Pearl M. Wolfersberger Engle. He is survived by his sister Romaine L. Edwards of Mount Joy.

A proud veteran, Ralph enlisted in the U.S. Navy and achieved the rank of Machinist Mate 2nd Class (MM2) after graduating from Hummelstown High School in 1955. He was employed by PennDot Engineering, District 8 Harrisburg as a project engineer, where he retired. An articulate and experienced woodworker, Ralph crafted wooden dump trucks, backhoes, and other construction equipment as wooden toys.

In keeping with Ralph's wishes, there will be no services. He was interred with his parents in Hummelstown Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

