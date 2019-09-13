Ralph G. Worst, age 92 of Ronks, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Evergreen Estates of Lancaster. He was the husband of the late May Ruth Strine Worst who passed away on July 27, 2008. He was born in Soudersburg, son of the late Ralph S. & Dorothy L. Groff Worst. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII.
He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church of Paradise, where he was the Chair of the Administrative Board for over 35 years, caretaker of the cemetery for over 40 years and held many other positions within the church. He was the owner/operator of the former R.S. Worst General Store of Intercourse for over 50 years, then working for Lestz & Company for 20 years. Ralph loved history, especially Civil War history. He was a member of the Lancaster County Historical Society. He loved gardening,, trains, cardinals, traveling, collecting stamps and most of all baking cookies with his granddaughters.
Surviving is a son Michael J. husband of Glenda A. Galbraith Worst of Ronks, 2 granddaughters: Tammy L. wife of Jamie Knosp and Victoria Rose Worst both of Ronks, 2 great-granddaughters: Jillian & Jenae Knosp of Ronks.
Funeral service will take place from the St. John's United Methodist Church, 3001 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Monday, September 16th at 11 a.m. with Rev. Eugene Errickson officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. There will be a viewing at the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. John's U.M. Church, P.O. Box 86, Paradise, PA, 17562 or to Grane Hospice, 3501 Concord Road, Suite 110, York, PA 17402. shiveryfuneralhome.com