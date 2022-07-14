Ralph Firestine, 89, of Stevens, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family July 12, 2022.He was born in Quentin, PA, on October 30, 1932, the son of the late Harvey and Vertie Firestine. Ralph was married to Betty Firestine for 69 years.
He and Betty were members of Mellinger's Lutheran Church.
Ralph worked for New Holland Concrete for 43 years as a plant superintendent and retired in May of 1995. He also worked for Kitchens-Plus part-time as a technician. He served as a private in the Army during the Korean war and was an excellent marksman. He was active in the Stevens Fire Company for 20 years.
Ralph was handy at fixing cars, bicycles, and anything around the house (which he built for his family in 1964). He liked traveling, vacationing on Long Beach Island, NJ, in summer, hunting, fishing, watching western movies, and attending car shows and auctions. He also loved playing cards with the grandkids, working on cars, and shooting sporting clays when he had a chance.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four sons, Greg (Laurie) of Rocky River, OH, Tim (Deb) of Darnestown, MD, Curt (Anita) of Downingtown, PA, Shawn of Harrisburg, PA, and his grandchildren, Shannon, Eric, Julia, Alex, Michael, Nicholas, and Thomas.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Margaret Johns, Pearl Martin, Edith Firestine and Josephine Kiphorn.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Steinmetz Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mellinger's Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA, 17578.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.