"I've spent a life chasing stories to tell when I'm old."- Atticus. Ralph Eugene Waltman of Quarryville, PA was called home on June 2, 2021. He was born on October 5, 1929 to the late Thomas and Violet Waltman, and is the husband of the late Mary E. Waltman (1929-2020). Ralph exemplified the American working man and storyteller. He showed his family the necessity of a strong work ethic and how to properly go about caring for the needs of a family. He was a committed son, husband, father, grandfather, and more. Ralph operated his own excavation business for many years, and honed his woodworking skills after retirement. He was also a proud member of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville.
Ralph invested more than 71 faithful years partnering with Mary in loving, caring, and providing for their children and countless others. He was "Dad" to nine children, "Pop" to 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren, and "Dad" to multiple other children. It didn't matter to Ralph if you were a child by blood or by choice, you were cared for the same. Dad taught us to listen well, be responsible, and take care of one another. He was firm, fair, and purposeful in raising his children, and in caring for his parents and in-laws in their later years.
Dad's faith was a personal, quiet faith. When asked, he would simply say, "God and me are alright." Christ's teaching of caring for the least of these was demonstrated by Ralph in his care for so many others. An open door, a warm meal, and a good story or two were always available to anyone who stopped by for a visit. He was always willing to share what he had and what he had learned from his life experiences. Family and friends were essential, and he thoroughly enjoyed every child, grandchild, great-grandchild brought into the family. Countless hours have been logged by so many children sitting and talking with Pop at the kitchen table or in his living room recliner. The candy and pretzel jars were also special treats to share with Pop, and enticements for striking up conversations and creating fond memories.
As we say goodbye to our Dad and Pop, we know he leaves with us lasting examples of how to be honest, work hard, and not make excuses, while still knowing how to have fun and enjoy life. One of his greatest joys to share with others was to take a "shortcut" on a drive to or from home.
Ralph is survived by his children: Ralph T. and wife Diane Waltman, Robert J. and wife Deborah Waltman, Martin K. and wife Mary Waltman, Ruth Kline and husband Donald, Darryl and wife Rosemary Swartz, Tammy Harrison and husband Otis. He was preceded in death by his wife, his seven siblings, son, David E. Waltman, daughter, Carol A. Brackbill, and son, Gary Swartz.
A graveside service will take place at the Quarryville Cemetery, Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Chandler Evans officiating. (As Ralph would say, "I'm just moving across the road"). In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in Ralph's honor to Hospice & Community Care, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. Hebrews 13:2 ESV
And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:7 ESV
