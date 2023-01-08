Ralph Eugene Kline, 82, of Quarryville, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. He shared 55 years of marriage with his wife Theresa Mary (Codner) Kline.
Born in Susquehanna Township, Juniata County, Ralph was the son of the late Earl Oscar and Lulu S. (Fawver) Kline. He graduated from Greenwood High School, and he earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Ralph served in the US Air Force for over 27 years, obtaining the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. A Navigational Aids Equipment Technician, Ralph served in Vietnam.
A parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Ralph was a Eucharistic Minister and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Santa Maria Assembly.
Ralph was very community oriented, having served with the Quarryville Fire police, and volunteering with Boy Scouts of America for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping.
In addition to his wife Theresa, Ralph is survived by their sons, Duane S. Kline, husband of Eileen Wrisley of Quarryville, and Christopher E. Kline, husband of Marty Jo Boldin of Key West, FL; three grandsons, Liam Kline, husband of Leah of Hummelstown, Steven Webb, husband of Alyssa of York, and Johnny Sheehan of Virginia; and great-granddaughter, Isla Kline. Also surviving are his siblings, Carrie Kauffman of Lewes, DE, Geraldine, wife of Jerry Louden of Duncannon, Gerald Kline, husband of Bridget Nichols of Duncannon, and Wendell Kline of Liverpool.
Ralph was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Kline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with The Rev. Olusola H. Adewole, OP as Celebrant, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy, Quarryville, PA 17566. A viewing with Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Assembly Honor Guard will take place from 10 to 11 AM at the church. Military Honors will be accorded following Mass. Interment will be in Liverpool Union Cemetery, Liverpool, PA, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1013 Mumma Road, Suite 203, Wormleysburg, PA 17043 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
