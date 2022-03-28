Ralph E. "TC" Bollinger, 79 of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lloyd F. and Bessie Mae Keller Bollinger. Ralph worked for Bedford Shoe company and owned and operated his own auto repair shop in his earlier years, before working part-time at Highland Tank and the Manheim Auto Auction before retiring. He enjoyed watching both NASCAR and drag racing, attending yard sales, watching football, and enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.
Surviving are two daughters, Vicki L. wife of Edward L. Rye Jr., of Manheim, Tina M. husband of David M. Shank, of Mount Joy, the mother of his children and caregiver, Linda K. Van Loan, of Manheim, two granddaughters, Alyssa L. wife of Nicolas Caputo-Tellez, of Elizabethtown, Katelynn E. wife of Clayton E. Fetter, of Manheim, and two great grandsons, Oliver R. Caputo, Ozzy S. Fetter and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents are three brothers, Lloyd and Billy and Clarence Bollinger, and a sister, Ruth Ann Schmuck.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ralph's Funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing and time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
