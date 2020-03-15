Ralph E. Eisenbeis, Jr., "Papa," 93, of Lancaster, PA, passed peacefully to the Lord on Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 at Country Meadows of Lancaster. Born on August 7, 1926, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph E. Eisenbeis, Sr. and Emma L. Schmalz.
Ralph was educated at the University of Pittsburgh but left during his college years to serve in the US Navy during WWII and returned to receive his bachelor's degree in 1948. He worked for American Standard in Pittsburgh from 1948-1954 and then relocated his family to Bethpage, Long Island, NY, where he continued to work for the company in New York City. In 1975, he moved to Lancaster to work as Marketing Manager at Burnham Corporation until his retirement in 1991.
His passion was his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of them all and they in turn loved him dearly. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and watching musicals. He loved to read and always had a book he was working on. Ralph volunteered for 10 years later in life at the Heart of Lancaster Day Hospital. He also helped with Vacation Bible School and Sunday School at Highland Presbyterian Church.
At the age of 91, Ralph decided to become a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was well loved by that congregation.
Most of all, Ralph loved and trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior.
He will be dearly missed by his four children: Richard E. Eisenbeis, Keyport, NJ, Nancy E. (Kenneth) Van Antwerp, Somerset, PA, Eileen C. (Kerry) Wagener, Lancaster, and James F. (Karen) Eisenbeis, Dillsburg, PA, daughter-in-law, Bonnie Eisenbeis, nine grandchildren: Amee, Derek, Emily, Matthew, Katie, Megan, Thomas, Ashley, and Andrew, five great-grandchildren: Michael, Abby, Scotty, Tyler, and Isla; brothers- in-law: Ron, Bob, and Reid; nephews: Billie, Denny, and Mark. He was preceded in death by his first child, David, and sisters, Delores and Margaret.
A service celebrating the life of Ralph Eisenbeis will be held at The Groff's Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange and Pine Sts.) on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. A viewing will be held at The Groff's on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Interment will be held at the Highland Presbyterian Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ralph's memory can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.
Please visit Ralph's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »