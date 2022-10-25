With great sadness we announce the passing of Ralph "Doc Roc" Anttonen, 82, on October 21, 2022. He died unexpectedly at home.
Born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Ralph was the son of George and Ethel Anttonen. Ralph graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1959 where he was class president for two years and played basketball, baseball, and tennis during his four years. He received his bachelor's degree in math at Tufts University, Medford, Mass. Ralph went on to the University of Minnesota for his PhD in Educational Psychology with a minor in statistics. After graduation in 1966, he became a professor of Educational Psychology at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio and advised doctoral candidates. In 1971, he became a professor and the director of education research at Millersville University. He became advisor to both the college radio station, WIXQ, and the student newspaper, the Snapper. He served as the chairman of the department of academic and student development and as the coordinator of the exploratory program. He published articles in several professional journals and books. He became a scholar on Leadership and wrote with colleagues on this subject. He retired from Millersville University in January 2013.
Doc received numerous awards and honors including: Leadership and service award from NACADA as Chair Faculty Advising Commission; The National Society of Leadership and Success for Excellence in Service to Students Award; The Freshman Year Experience in South Carolina recognized him as an "Outstanding Freshman Advocate"; Millersville University elected him to the Athletic Hall of Fame; Faculty recipient for Person of the Year award; being made an honorary alumni of Millersville University; he and Judy were honored as Grand Marshals at the Millersville Community Homecoming Parade; and finally, he and Judy were recognized as honorary members of the Millersville Fire Department.
Surviving Doc is his wife of 60 years Judy "Mama Roc"; daughter Karen and her husband Garth and their five children Isaiah, Isaac, Elijah, Miriam, Sarah; son Eric and his wife Elizabeth (Connell) and their four children Evan, Elise, Emma, Ethan; and his great-grandson Finn, son of grandson Evan and his wife Jennifer (Hand). He was predeceased by his parents George and Ethel.
Doc had many passions including his weekly radio show at WIXQ, announcing basketball and volleyball games at Millersville University, and officiating at high school cross-country meets. He and Judy sponsored numerous athletic scholarships for students on the swim, field hockey, volleyball, golf, basketball, track and field, and baseball teams. He loved to exercise on his stationary bike as well as swimming at the Anttonen Natatorium on Millersville's campus. He also played corn hole and shuffleboard at the Lancaster Rec Center. He was an avid Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, and Cleveland Browns fan. He also thoroughly enjoyed playing Santa Claus across numerous Lancaster County venues.
A celebration of life is planned at Pucillo Gymnasium on Millersville University's campus on Saturday November 5, 2022, from 2:00 PM 3:00PM. Doors open at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lancaster General Health Foundation. In the Memo: line, please note "In Memory of Ralph Anttonen and the behavioral health fund". These donations should be sent to: Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com