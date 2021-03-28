Ralph David Good, 85, of Bowmansville, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Fairmount Homes Inc., Ephrata.
He was born in Lancaster County to the late Jacob and Mamie (Good) Good and was the husband of Dorothy H. (Eberly) Good, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
He was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and bird watching. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Ralph worked for Musselman Lumber, New Holland, prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by son, Tracy Scott Good, husband of Kelly (Katherman) of Ephrata, daughter, Pamela Jo, wife of Randy L. Leisey of Adamstown; four grandchildren; Eight siblings, Jacob (Elaine) Good, Horace (Barbara) Good, Raymond (Naomi) Good, Miriam Martin, Marion (Harold) Stauffer, Beatrice (James) Martin, Mary Jane (Clarence) Martin, and Lucy (Wilson) Strausser.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Martin and Mabel Martin.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Kurt Strause officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
