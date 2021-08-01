Ralph David Bitler, Jr., 86 of Ephrata, passed away on July 29, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Birdsboro, he was the youngest of six children to the late Ralph and Ina (Akerblom) Bitler.
Ralph was the loving husband of Joanne (LeFevre) Bitler, with whom he shared fifty-five years of marriage until her passing in 2010.
After graduating from Penn State in 1956, he pursued a teaching career in Agricultural Education and Drivers Ed for Solanco School District. He farmed part time while he taught, then followed with a full-time farming career in Peach Bottom until 1979. A short time later, he pursued a career in customer service for Big Dutchman. After retirement, Ralph held several part-time jobs in sales and service.
Ralph was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland, where he served on numerous committees. He was a former member of the New Holland Lions Club and charter member of the Wakefield Lions Club.
He enjoyed antique clocks, decoy carving, fishing, birding, gardening, boats and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Ralph is survived by five children: David W. husband of Phoebe (Ruth) Bitler of Fleetwood, Elizabeth J. "BJ" wife of Gerald Kulp of Souderton, Jon R. husband of Ruby (Esh) Bitler of Quarryville, Mary E. wife of David Weimer of Brownstown, Sara I. "Sally" wife of Bart Delp of Blue Ball. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two step grandsons.
Funeral services will be held on Friday August 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Holland. A viewing will be held in the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will be held following the time of service in the adjoining church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO BOX 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland in entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.groffeckenroth.com
