Ralph D. Armold, 79, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was the husband of Joyce E. Mowrer Armold with whom he shared 27 years of marriage this past September 19th. Born in Lilly, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel O. and Mary Louise Campagna Armold.
Ralph had worked for ACME Markets Inc. for 43 years, serving for the past 34 as warehouse manager until his retirement in 2006. Following retirement, he worked for Royers Flowers as a delivery person.
He enjoyed golf, going to the beach, and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He had served as the past president of the Make-A-Wish Foundation from 2003 to 2006 and was very involved in the organization of the first Truck Convoy and the Guinness Book Record for the world's longest truck convoy in 2003 with 391 big rigs.
He was a member of Calvary Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Diana married to Keith Myer, Denise married to Ray Garraffa, Dawn Armold-Getz married to Tom Getz, and Holly married to John Filius, all of Lancaster, Dana married to Bob Rafferty of Glens Mills, and Troy married to Leilonie Armold of Manheim; his step daughter, Danielle Trotman of Landisville; his 13 grandchildren, and his sisters, Margaret and Janet, and brothers, Larry and Tom. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn, and by his brother, Ted.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Ralph's memory to a charity very important to him: Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, 1054 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com