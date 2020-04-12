Ralph C. Sanderson, 89, of Lancaster and Massachusetts, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Hamilton Arms. He was born in Malden, MA, son of the late Walter H. and Madeline (Thompson) Sanderson. Ralph enjoyed 56 years of marriage with his wife Lois E. (Parah) Sanderson before her death in 2005.
A quiet man, Ralph greatly loved his family. He enjoyed cooking, playing chess, and fishing on the coast of Massachusetts. He took great pride in owning and operating The Biscuit Restaurant in Mars Hill, ME.
Surviving Ralph are his five children, Gail Siderio (Walter) of Lancaster, Gary Sanderson (Patty) of Danvers, MA, Laurel Sanderson of Peabody, MA, Glen Sanderson (Lisa) of Katy, TX and Andrea Bailey (John) of England; five grandchildren, Michael Siderio (Letitia) of NC, Chris Siderio (Debbie) of VA, Amanda Sanderson of NYC, Kristina Sanderson of TX and Brendan Miller of TX; two great-grandchildren, Greyson and David Siderio; his sister Doris Reiner (Hank) of Naples, FL, and various nieces and nephews. His brother Walter Sanderson preceded Ralph in death.
Interment will be private. Kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
