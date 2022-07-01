Ralph C. Alderfer, 82, of Souderton, PA went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was the loving husband of Doris S. Kolb.
Ralph graduated from Christopher Dock Mennonite High School, class of 1958. He then graduated from Eastern Mennonite University, class of 1963 & University of Iowa, class of 1967.
Ralph was employed as a Music & Math Teacher for Iowa Mennonite High School & Christopher Dock Mennonite High School. He was a member of Ambler Mennonite Church.
Ralph was the Conductor of the Franconia Lancaster Choral Singers since 1995.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Towamencin Mennonite Church, 1980 Sumneytown Pike, Kulpsville, PA 19443 from 9:30AMm - 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. The services will be livestreamed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com.