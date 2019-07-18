Ralph Billy Buckles Sr., age 87, of New Holland, PA, formerly of Downingtown, PA was called home to be with the Lord with his wife and son by his side on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA.
Ralph was born in Hampton, Tennessee on February 27, 1932, and was the son of the late Omar and Eva Mae (Culbert) Buckles.
He was the husband of Nancy Carolyn (Duncan) Buckles.
He was a graduate of Hampton High School, Hampton, TN. He continued his education by graduating from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts.
Ralph was a Veteran of the Korean War who proudly served in the US Air Force as a Private, and worked in Intelligence.
After his return home, he married his beloved wife and moved to Maryland to work as an Industrial Arts teacher at North East High School, North East, MD from 1958 to 1962. He later worked the rest of his career as the Chief Manual Arts Therapist in the Vocational Rehabilitation Service at the VA Medical Center located in Coatesville, PA from 1962 to 1994, retiring in May 1994.
He was a former member of the Faith Community Baptist Church, and the Downingtown Baptist Church both of Downingtown, PA, where he had served as a Deacon, Trustee and various other church offices. Former member of the Masonic Lodge in Elizabethton, TN and the Gideons of Chester County.
Ralph loved his family and was known for his wit and sense of humor. In his retirement he and his wife traveled in their motor home and on various bus trips.
In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by a son Ralph B. Buckles Jr., and his wife Lisa, of Denver, PA; two daughters, Sarah E. Phillipson, and her husband Dan, of Laurel, DE and formerly of Waynesboro, PA; Angella B. Lochstampfor and her husband Paul, of Waynesboro and Loysville, PA; grandchildren; Ralph and Lisa's four children; Sarah and Dan's four children; and Angella and Paul's two children; and three great-grandchildren (Sarah's two grandchildren and Ralph Jr.'s grandson).
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon at the Garden Spot Village Chapel, New Holland, PA, followed by a Celebration of Life funeral service with Chaplain Jack Peters, Chaplain Chet Yoder and Dr. Charles Jensen officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Upper Octorara Cemetery, Parkesburg, PA with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made in Ralph's memory to the Benevolent Fund of Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements handled by the Lochstampfor Funeral Home, Inc. of Waynesboro and Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc. of Loysville, PA.