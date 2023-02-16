Ralph Benjamin McComsey, Jr., beloved father and husband, passed away on February 13th at home surrounded by family. He was 88 years old. Ralph was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 66 years, Priscilla, by only 5 months.
Ralph served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska before joining the Lancaster City Police Department in 1958. He spent most of his career as a detective, working his way up to Captain before his retirement in 1995.
Ralph was a talented artist. He enjoyed painting, woodworking, bowling, golf, and watching TV. He had a great sense of humor and kept his family entertained with jokes and stories.
In addition to his loving wife, he was preceded in death by his mother Ada and father Ralph, Sr. He is survived by his sister; Shirley and husband Charles, children; Victoria, Douglas and wife Monica, grandchildren; Lauren and husband Christopher, Michelle and partner Daniel, Zachary, Samantha, and Jared, and great-grandchildren; Lucien, Dietrich, and Gwendolyn.
Ralph lived an eventful life. He was funny, creative, and stubborn as a mule. He will be remembered by his family who loved him dearly.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Valley Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
