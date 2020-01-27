Ralph B. Wenger, 93, a resident of Calvary Homes, died at the home on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Rhoda Ebersole Shenk Wenger who died in 2013. His first wife, the late Marian R. Witmer Wenger, died in 2001. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Norman F. and Susan Becker Wenger.
Ralph was an owner/operator truck driver and had logged over 5 million miles. He was a longtime member of Calvary Church where he had enjoyed serving as an usher and participating in Mission Trips. Ralph enjoyed traveling, hunting and walking, and totaled 22,636 miles over a 15 year period.
Surviving are four sons, Barry L. husband of Janice Martin Wenger of Willow Street, Bruce W. husband of Debbie Sellers Wenger of Lancaster, Buckie L. Wenger of Neffsville, and Brian R. husband of Mary Stoltzfus Wenger of Gillett, PA; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 31, at 2:00 P.M. at CALVARY HOMES, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA with the Rev. Robert Reid officiating. Interment in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call at CALVARY CHURCH, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and at Calvary Homes on Friday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Wenger's memory may be made to Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
