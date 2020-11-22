Rafael Navedo, Jr., 74, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico and was the son of the late Rafael Navedo Ortiz and Pascuala Ortiz Garcia. He was married to the love of his life, the late Leticia (Alvarez) Navedo, for over 46 years.
Rafael worked in Landscaping for over 28 years at Schwartz nursery. He enjoyed watching movies, soap operas, and boxing, as well as walking, playing the lottery, listening to music, and dancing. He was a member of San Juan Bautista Catholic Church.
Rafael is survived by his three daughters, Jackelene Ruiz, wife of Reinaldo, of Lancaster, Lillian Fuentes, wife of Rene B., of Lancaster, and Brenda Ruiz, wife of Hermes, of Lancaster, 4 grandchildren, Carlito and Marcus Fuentes, and Veronica and Frankie Ruiz. He is also survived by a brother, Francisco Navedo, three sisters, Carmen, Maria Teresa, and Doris Milagro Navedo, all of Puerto Rico. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Juan and Candido Navedo.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with Rev. Luis Rodriguez officiating. A viewing will be from 9-11AM at Snyder's. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
