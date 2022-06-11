Rafael Martinez, Sr., age 70, entered eternal rest on June 6th, 2022. Rafael was born November 16, 1951 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to the late Sergio Martinez and mother the late Lucia Rivera.
He is survived by his children, Irma Melendez, Venus Martinez, and Rafael Martinez II as well as his large extended family.
Rafael was a hardworking and driven man, who was loved and respected by all. He had an unconditional love for His 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and making the ones he loved laugh, he will be deeply and truly missed by all who knew him.
