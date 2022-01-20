Raeu L. Eberly, 89, of Newmanstown, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Ephrata Manor. He was the husband of the late Dorothy J. Frysinger Eberly. He was born in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County on February 19, 1932, a son of the late Ralph and Eudora Weik Eberly.
Raeu was involved with farming his whole life in the Millbach area. Raeu was a member of the Pennsylvania Cattleman’s Association and loved showing his cattle. He was involved with FFA, supported the 4-H Club and was an avid hunter. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Millbach where he served on the church consistory for a few terms.
Surviving are children, Glenn Eberly and wife Dorothy of Milroy, PA; Cynthia Rambacher and husband Bruce of Newmanstown; Brett Eberly and wife Kim of Millbach; Dorene Graber and husband Gary of Lititz; Bryan Eberly and wife Sonya of Coatesville, PA; son-in-law, Kerry Holzman of Bernville; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Gutshall of Reinholds. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Holzman and numerous siblings.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 13 Church Road (Millbach), Newmanstown, PA 17073. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Monday from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul’s UCC. Millbach. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com