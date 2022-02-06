Rae L. Denison, 46, of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Linda Cochran Nicodemus, of New Providence and the late Barry Nicodemus. Rae was the loving wife of Brent D. Denison. She proudly graduated from Solanco High School and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Rae worked at R.R. Donnelley before working as an accountant and also at the Manheim Auto Auction. She was a member of Elstonville Sportsman Club, Manheim. Rae had a love for nature and enjoyed the outdoors by going camping and recently took up hunting. She also had a love for painting.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Brent and her mother, Linda, are two children, Dakota and Connor Axmacher, their father, Michael Axmacher, all of Manheim, and a brother Adam Nicodemus, of Lancaster.
