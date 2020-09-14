Rae Ann M. Henry, 61 of Conestoga, passed away Monday morning, September 7, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster on April 10, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. Huber and Anna Mae Schulte Huber. Rae Ann was the wife of Donald E. Henry with whom she was married on October 4, 1986.
Rae Ann graduated from Penn Manor High School class of 1977. She attended West Willow UM Church earlier in life and most recently attended Bethel EC Church in Conestoga.
Rae Ann worked for the former Bank of Lancaster County for 20 years and as a model home sales representative for Charter Homes. She retired in June from L-S School District where she was a library assistant and friend to many students at Martin Meylin Middle School. She was selected as the Lancaster-Lebanon Association of Educational Office Professionals as its 2020 Member of the Year for the ambassador's program of the library that she ran for the past 10 years.
She was a member of Meadia Heights Golf Club and former secretary for the former Friends of Southern Regional Police, and helped yearly with the Conestoga Classic car show. Rae Ann loved cars....a regular car show attendee, she was often seen at local car shows, most recently with her 1955 Chevy which she loved. Friends always knew when Rae Ann was around the corner as they heard her 2014 Dodge Challenger rumble. If you did not find her at a car show she was probably soaking up some sunshine and salt water while picking crabs.
Rae Ann had a bubbly personality that brought out the best in everyone she encountered. She was a friend to many, and always found a way to strike up a conversation if she didn't know you. She was so optimistic, positive and patient, she loved teaching others about her passions. She helped those that were interested learn how to sew, or bake, or even how to propagate seeds from her garden. She loved baking or cooking and sharing her goodies with friends and neighbors.
Rae Ann will be deeply missed by her husband, Don and daughter, Alyssa M. Henry, companion of Zach Bitler of Muncy, PA; her mother, Anna Mae of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Brian Huber of Marathon, Florida and granddaughter, Maisie Bitler, and many, many friends.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rae Ann's funeral service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery at 11AM. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Rae Ann's memory to Conestoga Fire Company, PO Box 53, Conestoga, PA 17516 or to West Willow UM Church, 118 W. Willow Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. For further information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
